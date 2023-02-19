Police in UK arrest man for murdering a woman in Exeter

By Imran Khan • 19 February 2023 • 12:15

Officials in the UK have arrested a man in connection to a murder of a local woman from Exeter.

According to reports by Devon and Cornwall police, officers were called to the scene of the incident in Ludwell Valley Park, Wonford area of Exeter after receiving reports of a woman who had been “seriously assaulted”.

Emergency services were also rushed to the scene but the woman who is reported to be in her 70s was declared dead.

Police said that her family has been informed and are being supported by special officers.

An appeal was filed by the police, which resulted in a man in his 30s being arrested by armed officers outside the

“Whilst this is a positive update, a major response remains in place and our investigation into this murder continues”; said superintendent Tom Holmes.

He added, “Tonight we issued an image of a man we needed to identify. Now that we have a man in custody we no longer need the public to share this appeal; please do not speculate on the identity of the suspect or the circumstances surrounding this matter”.

Holmes continued “A heightened police presence will remain across key areas of Exeter, including the Wonford area where a number of cordons remain in place. We are currently not looking for anyone else in connection to this offence”

The superintendent said that “Even though we have a man in custody, this doesn’t mean that we are no longer appealing for information. It is vital that if you have any information relating to this incident, that you contact us immediately”.

