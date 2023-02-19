Seven months jail for Jaen resident who hid sharp objects in meat to ’cause death’ to dogs in the street

By Chris King • 19 February 2023 • 18:27

Image of pieces of meat containing sharp objects. Credit: Guardia Civil

A Jaen resident who placed pieces of meat on the street containing concealed sharp objects with the alleged intention of killing dogs was sentenced to seven months in prison.

The Criminal Court N4 of Jaen today, Sunday, February 19, sentenced a resident of the municipality of Torredonjimeno as the perpetrator of a continuous crime of unjustified mistreatment of domestic animals with the intention of causing their death. Specifically, he was sentenced to seven months in prison for leaving meat containing nails and pins in dog walking areas.

In addition, the sentence – to which Europa Press had access – disqualified him from exercising any profession, trade or business related to animals or their keeping for two years.

The judge considered it proven that the defendant carried out his crimes in between the months of April and October 2020. On several occasions, he was said to have left: “pieces of sausage in which he concealed pins, needles or pointed spikes so that dogs and animals ate them and died as a result of ingestion”. These were placed both at the door of his garage and in containers located in front of this.

He did this with the aim of: “causing the death of the dogs that were walking around the place with their owners and any other animal that passed through the area”, added the judge.

His sentence states that the defendant did not achieve his purpose, but he did, however, cause damage to two dogs that ingested the sausages. They subsequently required veterinary assistance, although the owners did not claim for what happened.

Based on these facts, the prosecution demanded ten months’ imprisonment, the payment of costs, and two years’ disqualification from exercising a profession or trade related to animals. He should also be barred from keeping them they insisted, which was finally included in the court ruling.

During the trial, the defendant denied being responsible for placing the bait, but the judge considered that: “there is sufficient evidence to overcome the presumption of innocence”.

It was back in early October 2020 that a resident of Torredonjimeno first reported to the Guardia Civil that in an area where local residents usually walk their pets, they had seen pieces of meat with nails, spikes and pins in them.

In an area near an olive grove – a few metres from the town centre of Torredonjimeno – investigating officers found that there were several pieces of sausages, containing nails and pins, lying in the field as well as some on the pavement and next to the recycling containers.

As a result of their investigation, the convicted offender was located just as he was leaving the baits and leaving the area on a moped, as reported by niusdiario.es.

___________________________________________________________

