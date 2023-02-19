Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber honoured with composing new anthem for King Charles’ Coronation

By Chris King • 19 February 2023 • 19:09

Image of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber with King Charles. Credit: [email protected]

A new anthem will be created for King Charles’ Coronation by the legendary British composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber announced today, Sunday, February 19, that he has been bestowed the great honour of composing a new anthem for King Charles’ Coronation. On May 6, Charles will be officially crowned as the King of England in a spectacular ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Posting on his official Twitter profile, the legendary British musician wrote: “I am incredibly honoured to have been asked to compose a new anthem for The Coronation. My anthem includes words adapted from Psalm 98. I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra. I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion”.

I am incredibly honoured to have been asked to compose a new anthem for The Coronation. My anthem includes words adapted from Psalm 98. I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra. I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion. pic.twitter.com/5ZBrL049QB — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) February 19, 2023

The ceremony will be followed the next day, May 7, by a massive Coronation concert at Windsor Castle. Its organisers are hoping to attract some of the biggest stars of the entertainment world to perform in this unique event that will be broadcast by the BBC.

It was reported earlier today though that they had suffered a setback when two of Britain’s biggest pop icons declined invites to take part. According to the Mail on Sunday, both Ed Sheeran and Adele have announced that they are unable to perform on that date.

Sheeran has a prior engagement in Texas while there was no explanation offered on Adele’s part. It is believed that The Spice Girls and Lionel Richie are close to confirming their participation in the event.

___________________________________________________________

