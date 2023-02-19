By EWN • 19 February 2023 • 17:21

The Bull Cycle Begins: The Top 5 Must-Buy Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Big Eyes, Shiba Inu and Doge Coin

It has been a difficult few months for cryptocurrency. From a scandal surrounding the crash of FTX in November 2022 to concerns of a potential crackdown by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in early February 2023, the cryptocurrency industry is no doubt in a state of disarray. But given its soaring popularity in the world’s financial trading system and potential to become an industry worth $12 billion by 2030, the ups and downs it has seen over the past few months should come as no surprise.

With a light in sight at the end of the tunnel, cryptocurrency experts have signalled the beginning of the next bull cycle ending a week’s long downward trend which saw the global cryptocurrency market slump to $997 earlier in the week. At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap had jumped to $1.11 trillion, an 8.25% increase over the last day.

The question though is, will the next bull cycle be enough for the crypto industry to reach its all-time high global market capitalization of $2.86 trillion in November 2021? With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETC) dominating at the helm, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) leading the meme token charge and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) making steady growth as a new entry, perhaps investors have a lot to look forward to.

Bitcoin & Ethereum: The Pillars of Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC), the very first cryptocurrency in the market, is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions happen directly between equal, independent network participants, without the need for any intermediary to permit or facilitate them.

After sluggish trading earlier in the week where its price was finding resistance to overcome the $21,500 mark, Bitcoin has made a remarkable turnaround with a double-digit surge of 11.06% overnight to trade at $24,620.97, a six-month high.

Ethereum (ETH) Slays The Competition

The second most powerful cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized open-source blockchain system that works as a platform for numerous other cryptocurrencies.

Commanding an 18.6% dominance in the cryptocurrency market, Ethereum soared overnight by 8.71% to trade at $1687.75 following a dip to $1472.76 amidst the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s crackdown on the crypto industry earlier in the week. At the time of writing, ETH held a market capitalization of $206 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $12.4 billion.

Big Eyes Coin: The Cat In A Bullfight

A cute cat-based meme token, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is fully owned by its community with the ultimate goal of shifting wealth into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum network, Big Eyes Coin uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus process to validate transactions. The PoS protocol reduces blockchain energy requirements by eliminating crypto mining, which contributes largely to climate change.

Having begun its Initial Coin Offer (ICO) in August 2022, Big Eyes Coin has been recognized as the most successful presale in the last two years after raising $27.5 million in presale tokens. Big Eyes Coin is currently offering its buyers the bonus code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 which can be used to generate a 200% return on a purchase of a BIG token when it goes live upon reaching its $50 million presale target.

The meme token is heavy on giving back. Big Eyes Coin has a visible wallet where 5% of the total token supply will be held to be donated to several ocean-saving charity organisations. And since the project is community-owned, Big Eyes Coin assures that 90% of it will be available at launch.

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu, Canine Crypto Dominance

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a meme token created in 2013 based on the popular “doge” internet meme and has attracted Twitter CEO Elon Musk as its biggest advocate. At the time of writing DOGE’s price had risen overnight by 3.14% with a market capitalization of $11.7 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Currently ranked 13th in the crypto market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) describes itself as “DOGECOIN KILLER” and is listed on their own ShibaSwap, a Decentralized Exchange. Similar to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is also a meme token that has fallen under the admiration of Elon Musk.

Shiba Inu over the past 7 days has seen its price rise by 3.15% and 5.20% overnight to hold a market capitalization of $7.5 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $513 million.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido