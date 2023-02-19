Twitter to charge users for text message account authentication

By Glenn Wickman • 19 February 2023 • 0:58
Image by pnm-stock/Shutterstock
The two-factor authentication (2FA) method adds an extra level of security to accounts, compared to only entering a password.
This makes it almost impossible for hackers to gain access to private accounts, as users will be sent a temporary code to their mobile phones in order to enter.
However, the company tweeted this week that as of March 20, only Twitter Blue – ie paying users – will be able to use text messages for 2FA.
Non-Twitter Blue users are advised to disable this form of 2FA and change to another type, such as an authentication app or a security key method.
The Twitter Blue subscription offers users several advantages, such as verifying their profile and editing published tweets, for around €8 a month.
However, the announcement is expected to be met with fierce criticism from users, as this could be seen as yet another money-making move by new company owner Elon Musk since he took over the firm in October last year.
