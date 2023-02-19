Yevgeny Prigozhin berates President Macron’s recent statement about Wagner PMC

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder and boss of the Wagner PMC explained to French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, February 18, that his private army of mercenaries had nothing to do with the Russian army.

Posting a question on the board of the official Concorde press agency Telegram channel, journalists asked the mercenary boss to comment on comments made by the French leader last year.



The post read: “#1243 A request from the editors of LIVE24 and an answer: ‘Hello, Eugene Viktorovich! On Friday, Emmanuel Macron said that he had spoken to Vladimir Putin a year ago, who denied that the Russian army was linked to the Wagner PMC'”.

It continued: “Now, according to the French leader, the PMC has officially joined the Russian army and has become a direct tool of the Russian Federation to commit crimes and wreak havoc. Can you comment on Macron’s statement?”.

In response, Concorde replied: “We publish a comment by E.V. Prigozhin: ‘Comrade Macron, you live in a world of illusions and have very little information about what is happening in Africa and what is happening in Moscow'”.

“So I assert to you with absolute authority: Wagner PMC has never had and has nothing to do with the Russian army. Wagner PMC is a private army, which operated, operates, and will operate around the world. However, you and your American friends would like it otherwise. We are protecting those you have humiliated for decades. Eugene Prigozhin”.