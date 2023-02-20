By Imran Khan • 20 February 2023 • 7:52

At least 36 dead after extreme weather hits Brazil. Photo by Nelson Antoine Shutterstock.com

Authorities in Brazil have said that at least 36 people have died due to floods and landslides caused by an extreme weather event

Heavy rainfall in Brazil has resulted in the death of at least 36 people, after parts of the country were hit by flooding and landslides.

A recent statement released by Sao Paulo state authorities suggests that hundreds of people have also been displaced as experts are calling this an extreme weather event that has hit Brazil’s southeastern parts.

As per Reuters, search and rescue work is being conducted to find victims, clear roads and reconnect communities that have been cut off after the heavy rain.

More rainfall has been forecast for Sao Paolo’s coastal region, as fears of a higher death toll are increasing, as the fire department and civil defence teams face challenges.

The government of Brazil has said that they are determined to mobilise several of its ministries to help victims, commence reconstruction work, and restore infrastructure.

Officials have also announced that a 180-day state of calamity has also been announced for six cities.

A statement released by the government said, “On Monday, Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas will meet federal officials as they coordinate the response to the tragedy”.

Local news outlets have also reported that South America´s largest port of Santos was also affected as winds exceeding 55kmph (35mph) along with one-meter-high waves disrupted operations.

