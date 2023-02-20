Average price of electricity in Spain increases substantially on Tuesday, February 21

By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 22:13

On Tuesday, February 21, the average price of electricity in Spain increases by 12.9 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market

in Spain will increase by 12.9 per cent on Tuesday, February 21, compared to today, Monday 20.

Specifically, it will stand at €151.43 /MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy

in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €151.43/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 3pm and 4pm, at €130.56/MWh, while the most

expensive will be between 7pm and 8pm, at €175.61/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price for the third consecutive day. It must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

