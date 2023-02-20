Big Eyes, Ripple, and Stellar: Potential for Fast, Secure, Low-Cost Cross-Border Payments

By EWN • 20 February 2023 • 15:38

The interconnectivity factor has helped the global economy to grow bigger and stronger than ever. This factor has also increased the importance of cross-border payments in modern-day global commerce.

We can safely assume that gone are the days of slow, expensive, inefficient, and inconvenient traditional payment systems. The technologically advanced cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) have the potential to change the face of commerce forever with efficient, fast, secure, private, and low-cost cross-border transactions.

All three of them are among the leading digital currencies which are perfectly suited to cater to the future needs of cross-border payments and transactions. Let’s see how these cryptocurrencies are best-suited for cross-border transactions.

1. Big Eyes | Secure, Fast, Low-Cost Cross-Border Payments

Big Eyes Coin, a digital currency, is a new entrant in the world of cryptocurrencies, but has garnered impressive interest due to its innovative and future-centric features. The cat-themed meme coin is perfectly placed to offer fast, secure, private, and low-cost international transactions. Its decentralized payment network operates on a blockchain system, thereby fitting it with foolproof security.

The truth of the matter is that Big Eyes Coin’s potential for cross-border payments lies in its fast transaction speed. BIG can process up to 500 transactions per second, which makes it an ideal cryptocurrency for cross-border payments. After all, speed rules the day when it comes to cross-border transactions. Moreover, its low cost also adds value to the potential as a foolproof cross-border payment instrument for both individuals and businesses worldwide.

2. Ripple | Connect’Em All!

Ripple (XRP) has already made its mark in the cross-border payment industry. The digital currency’s primary focus is to offer a seamless payment experience. Ripple ensures it by connecting all stakeholders, including banks, payment providers, and digital asset exchanges. No wonder Ripple has a market capitalization of more than $20 billion, which makes it one of the most valuable digital currencies of modern times.

Like Big Eyes, Ripple also offers fast transaction speed and lower transaction charges. Its platform can cater to as many as 1,500 transactions per second, thereby making it one of the fastest digital currencies in the crypto market. Additionally, Ripple’s low transaction charges turn it into an attractive option for businesses, individual investors, and traders, especially for small-sized transactions.

Despite its fast speed and low charges, Ripple has recently found itself on the wrong side of the equation. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently accused Ripple of selling unregistered securities, which has led to a sharp decline in its value and put a question mark on its long-term potential as a cross-border payment tool.

3. Stellar | Financial Inclusion Matters

Stellar (XLM) has made a name for itself with its focus on financial inclusion. The digital currency’s primary objective is to bring the general public, banks, and payment systems on the same page for the creation of a more inclusive financial system. Stellar’s consistent popularity has elevated its market capitalization to $6 billion, thereby putting it in the elite company of the most valuable digital currencies.

Stellar is yet another cryptocurrency that is aimed at offering fast transaction speed and low transaction fees. It can process up to 4,000 transactions per second, which makes it one of the fastest cryptocurrencies out there. It perfectly suits investors and businesses that are based in developing countries.

With its focus on financial inclusion, Stellar has partnered with several organizations, including IBM, which has integrated the platform into its blockchain services. The partnership gave Stellar much-needed exposure to a broader user base and enhanced its potential as a cross-border payment instrument.

Key Takeaways

Interconnectivity has taken center stage when it comes to cross-border payments. Cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin, Ripple, and Stellar offer significant potential to optimize cross-border payment systems. However, each of these digital currencies comes with its own strengths and weaknesses that one must take into consideration before using them for cross-border payments.

Big Eyes Coin offers fast transaction speeds and low fees which make it an attractive option, but since it is a new entrant, it might have to deal with volatility. Ripple provides fast transaction speeds and low fees, but regulatory challenges limit its potential. Stellar’s focus on financial inclusion and fast transaction speeds makes it an attractive cross-border payment instrument for developing countries.

