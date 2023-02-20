By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 19:53

Grange Hill and Shine On Harvey Moon actor Lee Whitlock passes away aged 54

Lee Whitlock, the actor who starred in the popular television series Shine On Harvey Moon and Grange Hill passed away aged 54.

The death of Grange Hill actor, Lee Whitlock, was confirmed today, Monday, February 20. His death at the age of 54 was announced on social media.

“Saddened by the death of our client Lee Whitlock. Lee was a great character and a great actor who has left a legacy of brave and ground-breaking work achieved at a particularly young age”, read a tweet from the Urban Collective acting agency that represented the late actor.

“Lee was hugely entertaining, funny and positive to work with, condolences to family and friends. RIP”, it continued.

Saddened by the death of our client Lee Whitlock.

Lee was a great character & a great actor who has left a legacy of brave & groundbreaking work achieved at a particularly young age. Lee was hugely entertaining, funny & positive to work with, condolences to family & friends. RIP — Urban Collective (@collectiveurban) February 20, 2023

Before appearing in series 16 of Grange Hill in 1993 as Bevis Loveday, Lee starred as a child actor in Stanley Moon. He played the character of Stanley Moon in 41 episodes of the popular 1980s television show between 1982 and 1995.

In 2007 he hit the big screen in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Lee appeared alongside two legendary actors, Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, in the critically acclaimed film.

A tweet by the Grange Hill Twitter site read: “Rest in Peace Lee Whitlock who played Bevis Loveday in Series 16. Our thoughts are with his family and friends”.

Rest in Peace Lee Whitlock who played Bevis Loveday in Series 16. Our thoughts are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/2I7OKVabbK — Grange Hill (@GrangeHillFans) February 19, 2023

Actor Andrew Lancel tweeted: “I was always a fan of Lee Whitlock since Shine on Harvey Moon. Through his film and tv career I loved his work as did millions. It was a joy to work with him twice and to know him as a funny, gentle, lovely man. And fantastic actor. Gone far too soon”.

I was always a fan of Lee Whitlock since Shine on Harvey Moon. Through his film and tv career I loved his work as did millions. It was a joy to work with him twice and to know him as a funny, gentle, lovely man. And fantastic actor. Gone far too soon. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ffalLYwnP7 — Andrew Lancel (@AndrewLancel) February 19, 2023

___________________________________________________________

