BREAKING NEWS: All flights grounded and stock market shut as cyclone Freddy approached Mauritius

By Imran Khan • 20 February 2023 • 12:12

BREAKING NEWS: All flights grounded and stock market shut as tropical cyclone Freddy approached Mauritius

Authorities in Mauritius have grounded all flights and closed their stock market as the country prepares for cyclone Freddy

Officials in Mauritius have issued a Class III warning, as the country prepares ahead for tropical cyclone Freddy.

The cyclone warning was issued allowing the people to prepare during the daylight before the cyclone hits, as wind gusts of over 120kmph (75 mph) have been forecast.

According to Reuters, the local weather service issued the warning and said “As Freddy approaches Mauritius, (a) storm surge is likely to cause coastal inundation in risk areas. It is, therefore, strictly advised not to go at sea,”

The weather service also said that the cyclone represents a ‘direct threat’ as it is expected to pass about 120 km (75 miles) north-northwest of the islands, late in the afternoon.

Several countries including Mauritius, Madagascar as well as the African coastal countries are frequently hit by severe cycles of storms and cyclones that result in destroying infrastructure and crops every year.

___________________________________________________________

