A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale has shaken southern Turkey near the Mediterranean coast at 6:04pm this evening, Monday, February 20. This is the same region that suffered catastrophic damage just two weeks ago.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake’s epicentre at 3km from the city of Uzunbag, in the province of Hatay. According to Turkey’s AFAD disaster management agency, the earthquake was centred around the town of Defne in Hatay province, at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles), as reported by Sky News.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 – 3 km WSW of Uzunbağ, Turkey https://t.co/gXZjur6vu0 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 20, 2023

Southern Turkey and northern Syria are still recovering from the previous massive tremors of 7.8 and then 7.7 magnitudes on February 6. More than 40,000 people are estimated to have lost their lives with around 345,000 apartments said to have been destroyed.

Footage uploaded onto social media by @ismailrojbayani shows the collapse of more buildings as a result of the tremor. This latest tremor was reportedly felt as far away as Israel and the Lebanon.

Part 2 Now pic.twitter.com/ymL6yjugmL — Ismail Rojbayani (@ismailrojbayani) February 20, 2023

___________________________________________________________

