By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 18:28

Jason Rothwell, a spiritual medium, has been revealed as the person responsible for locating a body in the search for the missing mother Nicola Bulley.

A 33-year-old spiritual medium has this afternoon, Monday, February 20 been revealed as the person responsible for locating a body in the search for the missing mother-of-two, Nicola Bulley. Images released yesterday showed Jason Rothwell alongside a search team on the banks of the River Wyre in Lancashire.

Oldham-based Rothwell was shown pointing towards a location at the edge of the water from where a body was eventually recovered by the police. Along with a friend, he reportedly contacted the police over Nicola’s disappearance, which eventually led to the grim discovery, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

“It is with great regret that I have to address this issue at this time. But due to the wide number of private enquires and threads now circulating on YouTube and TikTok, I feel I should but put a brief statement”, Rothwell told the news outlet today.

He continued: ‘As has obviously become apparent, yes it is myself in the images in the media currently circulating relating to the case of Nicola Bulley and yes yesterday morning it was myself and a friend who reported and assisted the police in the recovery of a body from the river Wyre’.

‘Such as it is it would be inappropriate of me to discuss in any further detail anything we may know about that body at this time, considering a formal identification of that body has yet to be confirmed’, Mr Rothwell added.

‘I would also like to just say a huge thank you to Lancashire police for their help, support, and the open-mindedness with which they dealt with us, following our call, spiritualists or mediums are obviously not something the police come across every day and I appreciate the respect given to us both’.

‘It is also important to mention, I was not asked by the police or Nicola’s family to become involved in this case, but having seen the wild speculation and hurtful commentary that has been ongoing, and having previously assisted in the recovery of Michael Brooks, I decided to use whatever ‘gift’ it is we mediums possess to try and locate Nicola Bulley’.

‘I Would, however, stress again, I can not confirm that the body we traced yesterday is that of the lady in question. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and loved ones at this time and I do hope, that if it is indeed Nicola, they can find some peace with this. If it is not, I would send my prayers to the family of whomsoever it may be’.

‘I would add as a final note, I will not be giving any further information or commentary at this time regarding the work involved in finding this person nor is it my place to engage in any discussion on how that body came to originally be in the water’, Mr Rothwell concluded.

