BREAKING: US President Joe Biden in surprise visit to Kyiv Close
Trending:

BREAKING: US President Joe Biden in surprise visit to Kyiv

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 February 2023 • 11:14

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit, the first to the region since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent reported on Monday, February 20, that the president was in town for talks with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The trip follows Zelensky´s visit to Washington in December 2022 at which time promised to provide Ukraine with all the support that it needed in dealing with the invading forces.

He said: “We are going to give Ukraine what it needs to succeed on the battlefield.”

The trip is according to the White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre to mark the one year anniversary of the invasion and will see Biden also travel to Poland. There he is due to meet with President Andrzej Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine.

It is understood that he will also meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies.

The surprise visit by US President Joe Biden comes on the same day China is accused of providing lethal support to Russia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading