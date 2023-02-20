BREAKING: US President Joe Biden in surprise visit to Kyiv

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 February 2023 • 11:14

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit, the first to the region since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent reported on Monday, February 20, that the president was in town for talks with Volodymyr Zelensky.

There cannot be a stronger commitment than this. US President Biden walking alongside President Zelenskyy inside the city of Kyiv.#Ukraine #USA #Kyiv pic.twitter.com/yYS9NUq0y4 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) February 20, 2023

The trip follows Zelensky´s visit to Washington in December 2022 at which time promised to provide Ukraine with all the support that it needed in dealing with the invading forces.

He said: “We are going to give Ukraine what it needs to succeed on the battlefield.”

Joe Biden, the President of the United States 🇺🇸 is in Kyiv! pic.twitter.com/pIcHYk5A1B — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) February 20, 2023

The trip is according to the White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre to mark the one year anniversary of the invasion and will see Biden also travel to Poland. There he is due to meet with President Andrzej Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine.

It is understood that he will also meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies.

#BREAKING: Statement from President Joe Biden on Travel to Kyiv, Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/WQRIqgUvAW — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) February 20, 2023

The surprise visit by US President Joe Biden comes on the same day China is accused of providing lethal support to Russia.

