Tragedy as British scuba diver dies after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest in Tenerife

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 February 2023 • 16:32

Tragedy as British scuba diver dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Tenerife. Image: Daniel DA/Shutterstock.com

HEARTBREAKING news from Tenerife on Monday, February 20 after police confirmed that a British scuba diver died over the weekend after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

A 63-year-old British scuba diver died off the coast of Tenerife, emergency services confirmed.

The woman was dragged from the water near a beach in the municipality of Fasnia in eastern Tenerife at around 11 am on Saturday, February 18, and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite medical intervention, an emergency response centre spokesman said.

“We received an alert saying a female scuba diver had been brought out of the sea and needed medical assistance after a dive,” the spokesman said.

“Another scuba diver that identified himself as a doctor explained she had suffered cardiac arrest and he had begun to perform CPR.”

He added: “Medical responders continue to try to revive her when they arrived but were unable to do so and she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

It is not yet known whether the deceased woman lived on the island or was on holiday, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The news comes after a British man suffered a heart attack on Playa Flamingo, a beach located on the south of the island of Lanzarote, in November last year.

The 60-year-old was diving off the beach around midday on November 14, 2022, when he became unwell.

A lifeguard attempted to help the Brit when he saw he was in difficulty, but sadly there was nothing that could be done to save the man’s life.

Enrique Espinosa, manager of the Security and Emergency Consortium of Lanzarote, said at the time: “He had all the correct permits to be able to dive but diving is a high-risk sport and anything that goes wrong can be fatal.

“He went into cardiac arrest after arriving and attempts to revive him proved unsuccessful.”

According to police sources, the man had “health issues”, although it was not clear if the man lived in Spain or was on holiday in the popular Canary island.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.