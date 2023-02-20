China is considering arming Russia in Ukraine war, according to US

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 February 2023 • 12:45

China may arm Russia in Ukraine war/ Shutterstock Images

20 February 2023, Washington: US secretary of state, Antony Blinken said over the weekend that US intelligence suggests China is considering arming Russia in the country’s war on Ukraine.

The news suggested China is considering arming Russia in Ukraine comes after Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s promise of an alliance with “no limits” in their meeting prior to the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In breaking news, Joe Biden is in Kyiv as the US and its allies continue to attempt to solve the Russian war problem. “We’ve been watching this very, very closely,” Mr Blinken said in an interview on Sunday, a day after his meeting at the security conference in Munich with Wang Yi, the most senior foreign policy official in the Chinese Communist Party.

“For the most part, China has been engaged in providing rhetorical, political, diplomatic support to Russia, but we have information that gives us concern that they are considering providing lethal support to Russia in the war against Ukraine,” Mr Blinken said.

“It was important for me to share very clearly with Wang Yi that this would be a serious problem.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, also expressed her concern about any effort by the Chinese to arm Russia, saying “that would be a red line.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday rebuked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s claim that China might provide Russia with “lethal support,” urging the U.S. to stop shifting the blame and spreading false information. It is the U.S., not the Chinese side that was providing a steady stream of weapons to the battlefield, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin noted at a regular press conference.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.