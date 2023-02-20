Debbie James: Singing the dream whilst making other people’s dreams come true

As well as being a phenomenal performer, Debbie is also an A&R (artistes and repertoire) Manager for the AMG media company.

Having been involved in showbiz since a young age Debbie confirmed: “I have always been involved with music, either performing or producing.”

“I am currently working on a project with Loris Holland; he is a legend and I am really excited because he is so utterly talented. My first official cut will be on an album that he has produced.”

Lori Holland is a Grammy/Emmy Award-winning performer/producer/composer/arranger and conductor who has developed a clientele of greats including Mariah Carey, George Clinton, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean and Aretha Franklin, to name a few.

In between living the dream, Debbie has somehow found the time to create a global songwriting network and is also the co-founder of the Jud Friedman Workshops.

The singer said: “We have already completed very successful workshops worldwide, in the UK, Canada, Italy and also in Los Angeles. We are delighted to be able to add Spain to the list as we are bringing a songwriting retreat and workshop to Fort Ingles in Malaga from March 4 until March 7.”

Debbie added: “The workshops are great and we encourage all levels of experience from experienced songwriters/artists/producers to those who are just starting out! Teamwork really does make the dream work!”

“Jud is amazing, he is a 6-time Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe-nominated, award-winning, Billboard No.1 Hit songwriter and producer and is now offering workshops to share his wealth of knowledge. Jud is also the brains behind the song Run to You by Whitney Houston from the movie The Bodyguard.”

Debbie added: “Anyone based in Spain is lucky enough to receive a 30 per cent discount. Just input the code SPAIN at the checkout.”