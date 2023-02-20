By Imran Khan • 20 February 2023 • 11:31

DGT warns drivers of consequences after revealing more than 2.5 million vehicles in Spain circulating without insurance. Photo by Alberto Loyo Shutterstock.com

DGT in Spain says more than 2.5 million vehicles are being driven in the country without insurance, warns drivers of consequences for breaching the law

The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) in Spain has estimated that over 2.5 million vehicles are being driven across Spain without insurance.

According to La Vanguardia, this number constitutes almost 8% of the cars driven in Spain, which has resulted in more than 300,000 claims due to traffic accidents involving uninsured vehicles.

The DGT said that “This represents a risk for the owners of what are known as zombie vehicles and if they are involved in an accident, they will not only have to face the sanctions for non-compliance with the legislation, but also have to face the expenses and damages derived, whether or not they are at fault”.

While stating the consequences, the DGT explains the laws and said, “If one of those involved does not have a policy, even if he is not the culprit, he automatically becomes responsible”.

“According to the Road Safety Law, the guilty party must respond for damages to third parties. Considering damages and injuries, the economic expenses may exceed the patrimony of the person responsible, with the risk of seizure of personal assets”, it added.

The law also states that penalties for driving without insurance can lead to fines ranging from €601 to €3,000. This can depend on several factors such as the total period of non-compliance and the use of the vehicle as well as its category, while a usual penalty for a car is €1,500.

The DGT said that “The Road Safety Law requires the guilty party to face the damages and expenses derived from the accident”.

“If the culprit does not have a policy, he must pay the cost of the economic damages and the injuries. In case he is not able to pay for them, it will be covered by the Insurance Compensation Consortium and can later be claimed from the culprit”.

“In an accident in which the other party does not have insurance, it is always advisable that the person involved should contact their insurer and the Insurance Compensation Consortium to expedite the procedures”.

It said that a person involved without insurance, even if he is not responsible, becomes guilty and must deal with the situation in the same way as in the previous case.

DGT advised that “In the event of suffering a traffic accident in which one of those involved does not have a policy, it is recommended to request legal advice in order to guarantee that the procedures carried out by the insurer and the CCS are carried out in the simplest way and are the most favorable for everyone involved”

As per the present legislation in Spain, any person with a regular parking is required to have insurance.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.