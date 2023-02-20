By Anna Ellis • 20 February 2023 • 15:20
Dreams can come true as Jud Friedman brings his singer/songwriter workshop to Spain. Image: unclepepin / Shutterstock.com.
You have maybe written a great song or created an amazing demo, but now what? It’s time to get the song – and maybe yourself as the artist – out there, but how?
These are tough questions, with no easy answers.
Jud Friedman knows the hard answers and can help you, he will guide you through what it takes and how the music business works.
Places are still available to join Jud at his Songwriting Retreat and Workshop from March 4 until March 7 at the stunning Fort Ingles, Ctra. A-7053, km 2.5, 29120 in Malaga.
Jud Friedman is a 6-time Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe-nominated, award-winning, Billboard No.1 Hit songwriter and producer and is now offering workshops to share his wealth of knowledge.
All levels of experience are more than welcome from experienced songwriters/artists/producers to those of you who are just starting out! Teamwork makes the dream work!
For more information or to book your place CLICK HERE or head to www.globalsongwritersnetwork.com.
Anyone based in Spain is lucky enough to receive a 30 per cent discount. Just input the code SPAIN at the checkout.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
