Extinction Rebellion activists take action at London Fashion Week

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 February 2023 • 14:09

Say no to plastics/Shutterstock Images

20 February, 2023: London: Environmental activist groups, Extinction Rebellion, Plastics Rebellion and Fashion Act Now have protested today at London Fashion Week which is sponsored by Diet Coke and Coca Cola, the planet’s biggest plastics polluter.

Fake oil was poured from giant cola bottles and banners were dropped to make a statement: that plastics and petrochemical production are not aligned with a clean and sustainable environment, according to Extinction Rebellion ahead of London Fashion Week – and that reliance on fossil fuels is catastrophic for the planet.

London Fashion Week, held until tomorrow, unveils street style to inspire the autumn look for fashionistas in the northern hemisphere, with patchwork and pearls a feature; the event is highlighting folk heritage, according to The Guardian.

With plenty of media coverage, this glam trade show, held in February and September each year is the perfect venue for protests about the environment with the world’s plastics issue linked to corporate sponsorship of the event.

According to the World Economic Forum, we produce about 400 million tons of plastic waste each year, of which less than 10% is recycled. About 98% of single-use plastic products are made from fossil fuels.

Extinction Rebellion, founded in 2018, is a UK-based global environmental movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience to compel government action on climate change, biodiversity loss and the risk of social and ecological collapse.

