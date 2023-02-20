By Imran Khan • 20 February 2023 • 10:24

Foreign military bases in Afghanistan to be converted into special economic zones. Photo by PX-Media Shutterstock.com

The Taliban government in Afghanistan says it will convert some foreign military bases into special economic zones

After facing major economic and humanitarian crises since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, the government has said that it will be converting former foreign military bases into special economic zones.

According to the BBC, this announcement was made by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy minister for economic affairs, who said, “It was decided that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should progressively take control of the remaining military bases of the foreign forces with the intention of converting them into special economic zones”.

Baradar said that the first projects will start in bases located in the capital city of Kabul and in the northern province of Balkh.

The bases that were built by foreign military forces who lived in them for two decades were emptied in 2021, after the last US military flight left from Kabul.

This marked the end of America´s longest war and its presence in Afghanistan.

Since their withdrawal from the country, Afghanistan has been hit by several economic hardships as the majority of foreign aid in the country has been suspended, several government members have been sanctioned and overseas assets of the central bank have been frozen.

___________________________________________________________

