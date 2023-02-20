German-language film ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ makes BAFTAs history

By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 2:25

Image of 2023 BAFTA winner for best picture. Credit: [email protected]

BAFTAs history was made by the German-language film ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ after it walked away with seven awards.

A remake of a 1928 novel made history as it walked away with seven awards at this year’s BAFTAs on Sunday, February 19. All Quiet On The Western Front scooped the night’s biggest award as the best film at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Anything but quiet for our Best Film winners! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/bzTCvDX68a — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Edward Berger’s anti-war epic set in 1914 was originally written by Erich Maria Remarque – a German veteran of World War I – and reworked in the German language. The book described the extreme physical and mental trauma suffered by German soldiers during the war as well as the detachment from civilian life felt by many upon returning home afterwards.

It came into the ceremony with a record-equalling 14 nominations, to match Crouching Tiger in 2001. Sunday’s sweep of awards means that Berger’s Netflix production achieved the highest number of BAFTAs to be won by a foreign-language film.

As well as winning the best film category, the movie picked up awards for best director, film not in the English language, adapted screenplay, cinematography and original score and sound.

The previous best for a foreign-language film was back in 1988 when the Italian coming-of-age drama Cinema Paradiso won five awards.

“Best director is the one I never thought would work. It’s a German movie, for Christ’s sake!”, Berger told Sky News. He also paid tribute on the night to all those currently involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

Edward Berger takes home the BAFTA for Director at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/2sS9oRnnKr — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

James Friend took to the stage to accept the award for the best picture. In his speech, the cinematographer highlighted how a whole generation of young German men had been: ‘poisoned by right-wing nationalistic propaganda’. The film’s poignant message remains as relevant now, nearly 100 years on he stressed.

Two other films picked up four gongs each at the ceremony. “I cannot thank you enough for your love… this means the world to me”, said an emotional Austin Butler as the 31-year-old accepted the award for best actor.

His portrayal of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ in Baz Baz Luhrmann’s smash-hit biopic about the life of Elvis Presley was sensational. Elvis’ only daughter Lisa Marie tragically passed away last month after suffering a double heart attack at her home in America.

The Banshees Of Inisherin also scooped awards in four categories. The Irish tragi-comedy by Martin McDonagh saw Colin Farrell nominated as best actor.

“It’s been such an extraordinary year for women”, said Cate Blanchett as she picked up the best actress award. The 53-year-old Australian called her role as the monstrous maestro Lydia Tar, “dangerous and potentially career-ending”.

"It's been such an extraordinary year for women" Cate Blanchett wins the BAFTA for Leading Actress #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/kJRG1SiPzI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.