By Imran Khan • 20 February 2023 • 13:49

Lack of rainfall in winters raises concerns of another drought in Italy. Photo by Delbo Andrea

Scientists and environmental groups have raised fears of a new drought in Italy after weeks of dry winter in the country

A dry spell during this year’s winter in Italy is raising concerns among experts, who are warning of another drought in the country after an emergency was declared last year.

According to the Legambiente environmental group cited by Reuters, lakes and rivers in Italy are facing a severe shortage of water, which is more evident in the northern parts of the country.

Estimates by the group state that Italy´s longest river called Po, which runs from the Alps has been reported to have 61% less water than normal, during this time of the year.

This has been due to the reason that the Alps have received less than half the quantity of snowfall this year, in comparison to the previous ones.

Italy declared a state of emergency last year in the areas around the river Po, as the region one-third constitutes about one-third of the country´s agricultural production.

The area eventually suffered from the worst drought its residents have seen in 70 years.

Officials have also reported that the water level in lake Garda in northern Italy has also been the lowest ever recorded.

