By Imran Khan • 20 February 2023 • 9:16

Man dies after being bitten several times during a horrific shark attack. Photo by Willyam Bradberry Shutterstock.com

An Australian man has been killed after he was attacked several times during a shark attack in the French Pacific

A 59-year-old man was killed in the French Pacific region of New Caledonia after a shark attack that took place 150 metres (500 feet) from the shore.

According to officials, the man was an Australian tourist and had been attacked in front of onlookers near the popular beach of Nouméa.

Reports by the BBC stated that he was bitten multiple times and died at the scene after suffering major injuries to his leg and arms.

As per the local authorities, this is the third shark attack that has taken place in the area within three weeks.

After the attack, the man was rescued by two people who were sailing nearby. They eventually took him to the beach where emergency services tried to save him.

Local media reported that several people were in the water when the attack happened and rushed back to the shore in panic the moment the attack took place.

Officials have said that most beaches in the area have been closed an order has been passed to capture the sharks swimming in waters close to the beach.

Another shark attack in the area took place on January 29, when a 49-year-old swimmer was seriously injured. A surfer was then reportedly attacked in the same area in the following days.

The island of New Caledonia is located about 1,200 km (750 miles) from the eastern coast of Australia.

With about 270,000 inhabitants, this region is ranked 13th in the world for the number of shark attacks, as per statistics from the Florida Museum of Natural history, which has been keeping records of global shark attacks since 1958.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.