By Matthew Roscoe • 20 February 2023 • 14:00

BBC series 'The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland' announced following resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Terry Murden/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING the resignation of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the BBC has announced a new series called ‘The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland’.

Kirsty Wark will present a new BBC series about ‘The Women Who Changed Modern Scotland’, which comes after Nicola Sturgeon recently announced she was stepping down from the role of First Minister.

“Over the course of three programmes, the series will tell the stories of key women who have had a role in shaping Scotland over the last 50 years,” the Beeb said.

“It will highlight the women who challenged the status quo in the 1960s and 70s, those who defied sexism to seize new opportunities in the 80s and 90s, and the women who, in more recent years, have stepped up to lead – in politics, in their communities and in the workplace.”

It added: “The series will feature some well-known names, from actor Elaine C Smith, who talks about the ground-breaking play The Steamie to Nicola Sturgeon who talks to Kirsty about the “hostile” environment for female politicians on social media.

“But at the heart of the series are the experiences and stories of an extraordinary range of women who may not be famous but whose passion and commitment have changed the lives of everyone in Scotland.”

The British Broadcasting Corporation series will be available on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, February 21 at 10 pm.

Speaking about the series, presenter Kirsty Wark said: “This series will celebrate the monumental achievements of women, many of them unsung, who some quietly, and others shouting from the rafters, did so much to transform the lives of women and men in Scotland and beyond in the last five decades.

“They campaigned, they cajoled, they sang, they bravely made a path and encouraged others to follow. Whether it was sport, stage, screen or fighting sex discrimination they made modern Scotland.”

