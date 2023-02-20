Negotiations to extend the Black Sea grain initiative expected to begin in coming days

By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 4:00

Image of ship being loaded with grain. Credit: Ievgen Postovyk/Shutterstock.com

Negotiations are expected to begin in the coming days to extend the Black Sea grain initiative.

Negotiations to extend the Black Sea grain initiative will enter an active phase in the coming days but will not be easy. This was told to the RIA Novosti news outlet today, Monday, February 20, by a source familiar with the situation.

“I think the negotiations will enter an active phase as early as this week”, the agency’s interlocutor said when asked about the status of negotiations on extending the deal. “It will not be easy, that’s clear. But the work is going on”, the source added, referring to his expectations from the negotiations.

David Beasley, the executive director of the UN World Food Programme, recently stressed that the grain deal should not be allowed to fail, given the food shortages around the world.

Signed on July 22, 2022, by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, the initiative involved the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers via the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa. The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul was placed in charge of coordinating vessel traffic.

This agreement expired on November 18, 2022, but included an automatic 120-day extension until March 18 if no party objected. The Foreign Ministry said that “no such objections have been received”.

It noted that the Russian side allowed for a technical prolongation of the Black Sea initiative for the export of Ukrainian grain without any changes to the terms and scope.

The grain deal itself is part of a package which included the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers – something that Moscow noted has not been implemented. However, there were assurances from the UN that the restrictions would be lifted.

A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the confidence of Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator in extending the grain deal beyond March 18 looked surprising against a backdrop of declining grain supplies in the poorest countries.

___________________________________________________________

