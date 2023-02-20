North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into the water

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 February 2023 • 10:08

North Korean leader fires missiles this morning/Shutterstock Images

20 February 2023, Seoul, South Korea. Animosity over the US-South Korean military drills in the region has led North Korea to fire two short-range missiles towards its eastern waters this morning. This comes two days after they tested an intercontinental ballistic missile with the potential to reach mainland United States.

North Korea has accused the allies of practising for a northward invasion in their military exercises that the allies maintain are defensive in nature. Tensions are ramping up with South Korea and the US planning to hold a tabletop exercise this week to sharpen a joint response to a potential use of nuclear weapons by North Korea, missiles with nuclear capability.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un said in a statement through state media, “The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces’ action character.” She called the US “the worst maniacs.” The North Korean regime threatens to take unknown “corresponding counteraction” in response to future moves by the US military.

In 2022 North Korea set an annual record with the launch of more than 70 missiles, said to be a warning over US-South Korea drills. Kim Jong Un began 2023 with decisions to increase nuclear warheads, beef up the mass production of battlefield tactical nuclear weapons targeting South Korea, and develop more advanced ICBMs targeting the USA.

