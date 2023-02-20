By Imran Khan • 20 February 2023 • 8:36

One dead, several injured after motorcyclist hits pedestrians Photo by BasPhoto Shutterstock.com

Police in London closed roads after a motorcyclist hits several pedestrians

The Metropolitan police have said that one person has died, while several others have been hospitalised after a motorcyclist collided with pedestrians.

The incident took place on Plumstead Roads in London, as per the Mirror, and the death of one male was confirmed by the Police, who said the man was declared dead at the scene.

“Police were called at approximately 19:30hrs on Sunday, 19 February to reports of a motorcycle in collision with a group of pedestrians in Plumstead Road, near the junction with Lenton Street, SE18”, said a statement released by Metropolitan police.

It added, “Officers, London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance all attended the scene. Four people – a motorcycle rider and three pedestrians – were involved. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services one of the pedestrians – a male (no further details) died at the scene”.

The statement also said that four people were involved in the accident, including the motorcyclist and three other pedestrians.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services one of the pedestrians – a male (no further details) died at the scene”, the statement continued, adding, “The other three people have been taken to hospital for treatment; condition awaits”.

