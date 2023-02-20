Over 65s will need to complete an ability to test to renew driver´s licences

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 February 2023 • 14:50

The DGT has introduced changes that see anyone who wishes to renew their driver´s licence at age 65 is required to undertake an ability test.

The announcement on Monday, February 20 also affects those aged 70 and over who will need to complete the same ability test every two years in order to retain their licence. Similarly, anyone aged between 18 and 65 will be required to pass the same test every ten years.

Pere Navarro, Director General of Traffic said: “With the new regulations, now from 65 renewals for five years. But extending the card to someone with 90 for five years seems strange.”

It is understood the changes are an attempt to reduce the number of accidents on the road although there are differing views about the incidence of accidents involving those over 65.

María José Aparicio, Deputy Director of Road Education and Training, told news agency AS that the death toll involving drivers rises from the age of 65. However, that is disputed by Línea Directa Foundation which along with Fesvial and Centro Zaragoza carried out research that suggested: “Drivers over 65 years of age respect speed limits more and do not drive abruptly as they have their own age limitations, as well as avoiding driving at night or making long journeys.”

The study also found that the number of accidents involving the over 65s was up to four times less than that involving under 25s and half that of people aged between 35 and 44.

The law change that required over 65s to complete an ability test to renew their licence will be hugely unpopular and will be questioned by many as unnecessary.

