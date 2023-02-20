By Imran Khan • 20 February 2023 • 13:08

Passengers will no longer require to take out liquids and laptops at Spanish airports from 2024 Photo by Jaromir Chalabala Shutterstock.com

Passengers travelling through Spanish airports will no longer have to remove liquids and laptops from their luggage at controls from 2024 onwards

Starting from 2024, passengers will no longer be required to remove liquids as well as their laptops while travelling through Spanish airports, as a new 3D X-ray scanner will make the inspection process easier.

The scanners will be installed by the state owned company Aena, and would no longer require for the bags to be opened for inspection.

The system which is known EDSCB technology (Explosive Detection System for Cabin Baggage) will be set set up at Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat airports.

An official cited by El Pais said that “a significant investment is being made in this technology” as it saves time and makes the process much easier.

The system generates a 3D image, which facilitates baggage inspection, due to which it will no longer be required to remove electronic devices out on separate trays or liquids in plastic bags to pass control, saving time.

“Security is a priority for Aena, which is committed to the latest technologies to be at the forefront of the safest airports,”, said the official, adding “The new controls will represent a step forward both in improving safety and in passenger comfort”.

Currently, liquids, perfumes, creams, aerosols, foams, gels, shampo,o and toothpaste have to go in individual containers with a capacity of that does not exceed 100 millilitres. With the new regulations, travellers will be able to carry toiletries such as colognes, creams, or makeup of medium or family size.

Scanners using this technology are already being tested at London’s Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted airports, and the UK government has announced that it will change security regulations in order to make them operational by 2024.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has also tested the new devices at fifteen airports, including Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and Chicago.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.