By Matthew Roscoe • 20 February 2023 • 12:25
Popular British TV presenter 'glad to be alive' after suffering traffic accident. Image: Dan Walker/Twitter
Former BBC Breakfast TV presenter Dan Walker thanked the NHS after sharing pictures of his bloodied face after suffering a traffic accident.
“Bit of an accident this morning,” he wrote.
“Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike.”
He added: “Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene.
“This is my smiling 😂 Thankful for our NHS ❤️”
People shared well wishes with the Channel 5 presenter.
Fellow Channel 5 news host Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije wrote: “Oh Dan!! Oh my goodness! Hope you are okay!! This looks so bad so can’t believe you still see the funny side. Rest up lovely and just be looked after! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾♥️♥️”
Boxer Tony Bellew, who recently launched the third series of his podcast, wrote: “Get well soon Dan.. 💙👊”
While Laura Wright said: “Omg Dan, sounds terrifying and absolutely awful… I’m so sorry. Sending you a lot of love, hope you make a quick recovery. Xx”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
