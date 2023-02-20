By Matthew Roscoe • 20 February 2023 • 12:25

Popular British TV presenter 'glad to be alive' after suffering traffic accident. Image: Dan Walker/Twitter

A TOP breakfast TV presenter revealed he was ‘glad to be alive’ after he suffered a traffic accident on the morning of Monday, February 20.

Former BBC Breakfast TV presenter Dan Walker thanked the NHS after sharing pictures of his bloodied face after suffering a traffic accident.

“Bit of an accident this morning,” he wrote.

“Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike.”

He added: “Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene.

“This is my smiling 😂 Thankful for our NHS ❤️”

People shared well wishes with the Channel 5 presenter.

Fellow Channel 5 news host Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije wrote: “Oh Dan!! Oh my goodness! Hope you are okay!! This looks so bad so can’t believe you still see the funny side. Rest up lovely and just be looked after! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾♥️♥️”

Oh Dan!! Oh my goodness! Hope you are okay!! This looks so bad so can't believe you still see the funny side. Rest up lovely and just be looked after! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾♥️♥️ — Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije / C to the L 🆑 (@ClaudiaLizaTV) February 20, 2023

Boxer Tony Bellew, who recently launched the third series of his podcast, wrote: “Get well soon Dan.. 💙👊”

Get well soon Dan.. 💙👊 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) February 20, 2023

While Laura Wright said: “Omg Dan, sounds terrifying and absolutely awful… I’m so sorry. Sending you a lot of love, hope you make a quick recovery. Xx”

Omg Dan, sounds terrifying and absolute awful… I'm so sorry. Sending you a lot of love, hope you make a quick recovery. Xx — LauraWright (@thelaurawright) February 20, 2023

