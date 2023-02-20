Spain’s AEMPS warns of possible Omeprazole side effect that can end in kidney failure

By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 0:03

Image of Omeprazole heartburn treatment. Credit: Creative Commons originally by Siufaiho

A warning about a new side effect linked with Omeprazole that can end in kidney failure has been issued by AEMPS.

Heartburn drug Omeprazole is back in the spotlight after a warning from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS). A recent monthly safety bulletin from the Ministry of Health highlighted a possible side effect with fatal results – kidney failure, as reported today, Sunday, February 19, by lasprovincias.es.

There is probably no home in Spain without a blister pack of Omeprazole, a medicine used to treat heartburn. It is also true that its use is linked to other drugs which, due to the duration of treatment, can cause stomach damage.

The AEMPS pointed out that to the long list of side effects of Omeprazole must be added one that in an extremely serious situation could end up causing kidney failure in patients. This medicine is designed to reduce the amount of stomach acid.

Among its known side effects is acute tubulointerstitial nephritis. This is a primary lesion of the renal tubules and the interstitium, which eventually evolves into a drop in renal function. In other words, renal failure.

The Department of Health stated that this side effect “may occur at any time during treatment”. It requested that in case of medical suspicion of such a situation, treatment should be stopped completely. The relevant doctor should then be notified so that the acute tubulointerstitial nephritis can be treated it added.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.