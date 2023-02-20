Torremolinos Local Police arrest man with four outstanding arrest warrants

By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 3:27

Image of Torremolinos Local Police. Credit: [email protected]_On

A criminal with four outstanding arrest warrants against him was arrested by Torremolinos Local Police.

A 44-year-old man with four outstanding arrest warrants against him was arrested by Torremolinos Local Police. His arrest occurred on Calle del Colegial at around 10:35pm on Thursday, February 16 when plainclothes officers identified the criminal, as reported by torremolinos.es.

The detainee was known to the policemen from previous occasions and they quickly determined that he was the subject of four search, arrest, and detention warrants, as well as a search, arrest and summons warrant.

Knowing his history they suspected that he might have a judicial requisition in force and proceeded to stop him. The criminal attempted to escape on foot, making it some 300 metres before he was finally apprehended. At this point, he allegedly assaulted the cops, resulting in one of them receiving injuries.

It was discovered that he had up to five judicial requisitions for his arrest and imprisonment. These were for crimes of breaking a sentence, theft, robbery with force, and robbery with violence and intimidation of persons.

In another recent incident in the Malaga municipality, Local Police officers foiled a robbery in a jewellery shop. Four thieves attempted to rob the store in broad daylight, in an operation that resulted in their arrest and the seizure of €195,000 worth of jewellery.

The event took place at around 11:45am on Tuesday 14, Three officers from the lima unit were carrying out their surveillance and prevention work in the streets of the municipality when they observed two suspicious people looking in the window of the jewellery shop. They subsequently entered and robbed the store of numerous items of jewellery, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.