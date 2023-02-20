US Secretary of State Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi of consequences of supporting Russia

By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 1:35

Image of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: [email protected]

During a meeting in Berlin, Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, warned China’s Wang Yi of consequences if his country provides material support to Russia.

As reported in a statement from the US State Department on Saturday, February 18, Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State warned China’s Wang Yi of the consequences of supporting Russia.

Just met with the PRC’s top diplomat, Wang Yi. I condemned the incursion of the PRC surveillance balloon and stressed it must never happen again. I warned China against providing materiel support to Russia. I also emphasized the importance of keeping open lines of communication. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 18, 2023

The two officials met on the sideline of the Munich Security Conference according to the statement attributed to Spokesperson Ned Price. It read: “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and PRC State Councilor and Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi met on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on February 18, 2023″.

“The Secretary directly spoke about the unacceptable violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law by the PRC high-altitude surveillance balloon in U.S. territorial airspace, underscoring that this irresponsible act must never again occur”.

“The Secretary made clear the United States will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty, and that the PRC’s high altitude surveillance balloon program – which has intruded into the air space of over 40 countries across 5 continents – has been exposed to the world”.

“On Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, the Secretary warned about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion”.

“The Secretary condemned today’s ICBM test by the DPRK as the latest destabilising act carried out by Pyongyang, and emphasised the need for responsible powers to respond to such significant international challenges”.

“The Secretary reaffirmed there had been no change to the longstanding U.S. one China policy, and he underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.

“The Secretary reiterated President Biden’s statements that the United States will compete and will unapologetically stand up for our values and interests, but that we do not want conflict with the PRC and are not looking for a new Cold War”.

“The Secretary underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.