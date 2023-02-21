By Anna Ellis • 21 February 2023 • 15:57
20th-century Villaricos mining tunnel getting ready to open to the public. Image: Cuevas del Almanzora Town Council.
The mining tunnel is one in which ore was transported from the Sierra to be shipped to the coast.
Work has already begun on the improvement and pedestrianisation of ‘Tunnel 1’ with the aim of adapting it and making it suitable for guided pedestrian visits.
The Villaricos tunnels date back to the beginning of the 20th century. In 1906, the Herrerias-Villaricos mining railway was inaugurated, built by the illustrious archaeologist Luis Siret in order to reduce the cost of transporting ore from the mines of Las Rozas to the Villaricos jetties, located on the coast.
The route was 5.60 kilometres long and access to Villaricos was by means of a double tunnel. His interest in reducing the cost of mineral transport led him to the construction of a railway line between Poetronila and Los Hortelanos in Villaricos, whose construction began in April 1897 and was completed in August of the same year.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.