A New Dog Enters the Family: How Dogetti Stacks Up Against Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 February 2023 • 6:27

Image - Big Eyes

The world of cryptocurrency never fails to stun with the advent of something new and innovative. When people think the innovation has hit the ceiling within the crypto world, a new meme coin emerges to take centre stage. Dogetti (DETI) has joined the dog family in the crypto world with a promise to give the industry what has long been missing, i.e. longevity.

Is the Glass Half Full?

As we know, the crypto world has long been put to the sword for its highly-volatile nature. Dogetti however, claims it will be beneficial for users with a long-term intent.

Moreover, many have doubted the ability of cryptocurrencies to pass the test of time. They have long been waiting for the bubble to burst. However, the rise of Web 3.0 has changed the demographics of the crypto industry and one can expect the emergence of new and innovative cryptocurrencies in the future.

Let’s have a look at the dog family in the crypto world, especially after the arrival of the latest member.

Dogecoin: A joke That Isn’t a Joke Anymore

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a digital currency that came into being as a joke in 2013. The meme coin has cumulated a market capitalization of $12.02 billion in almost a decade. Its considerable following has turned it into the most successful meme coin in the digital asset market in a short span of 10 years.

While DOGE was the pioneer and the most prosperous cryptocurrency with a dog-themed concept, the emergence of other comparable coins, such as Dogetti, indicates the durability of this kind of digital currency.

Some of its key features include:

Thanks to its media campaigns and support from Elon Musk, Dogecoin has consolidated its place as the most recognized cryptocurrency in the meme coins category. Due to its affordable price, Dogecoin is accessible to numerous investors who may not have the financial means to invest in other costly cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. A strong social media presence always plays a vital role in the expansion of any business in today’s world. Dogecoin has built a strong online community, especially on Twitter and Reddit, over the years, which is at the forefront of driving its price movements, thereby making it a community-driven cryptocurrency. Dogecoin is not only a low-cost option to enter but its transactions are also lightning-fast, which makes it a great option for peer-to-peer transactions. As the crypto industry continues to grow in popularity and stature, the potential for future growth also expands for popular meme coins like Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – The Meme Coin To Catapult The Meme Craze

Ever since its inception as an Ethereum-based token in 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made serious grounds in popularity.

Some of its key features include:

SHIB is listed on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken, which means its fan base is constantly growing. Like DOGE, SHIB also allows users to enter at a low cost. The affordability factor bodes well with users who can’t afford to opt for hefty coins like Bitcoin. It operates on a decentralized finance (DeFI) network, which sets it free from government regulations. Anyone can use SHIB for peer-to-peer transactions in various decentralized applications. SHIB exists in a world where volatility is the ultimate reality. Although many find volatility as a negative aspect, it is also a positive factor for risk-takers, short-term investors, or day traders. Many influential figures like Vitalik Buterin and Elon Musk have spoken positively about Shiba Inu in the recent past, which has helped the meme coin garner increased exposure.

Dogetti – The New Dog is Here to Stay

In contrast to most meme tokens, Dogetti (DETI) has a functional ecosystem with various utilities.

To create a unique and inclusive community, Dogetti has named its community ‘The Family.’

The ‘Family’ prioritizes its community and ensures that the Dogetti platform offers an array of tools and services, which enable users to access multiple sectors of the cryptocurrency market.

These sectors include:

A Decentralised Exchange (DEX) Dogetti NFTs: A Dogetti pet who’s your digital companion for exclusive events and content.

A Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), which allows users to vote on proposals concerning the platform’s future.

DogettiSwap: A Decentralized Exchange A strong and active community to support the meme coin. Constant innovation lies right at the heart of everything in DETI.

Fair distribution – Open and transparent about everything that happens on the DETI platform and community.

It would be more like a first come, first serve kind of situation because DETI has a limited token supply.

It would be a great option for the long term because no other meme coin promises longevity. One can buy DETI and hold it for a long time and still make profits on investments. Stringent security is an important part of the DETI’s features.

The emergence of Dogetti in the crypto world, as a new member of the dog family, presents a promising option for those seeking longevity in the volatile world of cryptocurrency.

With constant innovation and stringent security measures, Dogetti promises to offer its users a safe and inclusive community to access multiple sectors of the cryptocurrency market.

While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been successful meme coins, Dogetti stands out with its functional ecosystem, fair distribution, and focus on community. Its various utilities, such as a decentralized exchange, NFTs, and a DAO, make it a strong option for investors with a long-term intent.

The rise of Dogetti and other innovative cryptocurrencies in the future shows the continued growth and expansion of the crypto industry.

Dogetti (DETI)

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.