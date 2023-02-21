A New Dog Enters the Family: How Dogetti Stacks Up Against Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 February 2023 • 6:27
Image - Big Eyes
As we know, the crypto world has long been put to the sword for its highly-volatile nature. Dogetti however, claims it will be beneficial for users with a long-term intent.
Moreover, many have doubted the ability of cryptocurrencies to pass the test of time. They have long been waiting for the bubble to burst. However, the rise of Web 3.0 has changed the demographics of the crypto industry and one can expect the emergence of new and innovative cryptocurrencies in the future.
Let’s have a look at the dog family in the crypto world, especially after the arrival of the latest member.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a digital currency that came into being as a joke in 2013. The meme coin has cumulated a market capitalization of $12.02 billion in almost a decade. Its considerable following has turned it into the most successful meme coin in the digital asset market in a short span of 10 years.
While DOGE was the pioneer and the most prosperous cryptocurrency with a dog-themed concept, the emergence of other comparable coins, such as Dogetti, indicates the durability of this kind of digital currency.
Some of its key features include:
Ever since its inception as an Ethereum-based token in 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made serious grounds in popularity.
In contrast to most meme tokens, Dogetti (DETI) has a functional ecosystem with various utilities.
To create a unique and inclusive community, Dogetti has named its community ‘The Family.’
The ‘Family’ prioritizes its community and ensures that the Dogetti platform offers an array of tools and services, which enable users to access multiple sectors of the cryptocurrency market.
These sectors include:
The emergence of Dogetti in the crypto world, as a new member of the dog family, presents a promising option for those seeking longevity in the volatile world of cryptocurrency.
With constant innovation and stringent security measures, Dogetti promises to offer its users a safe and inclusive community to access multiple sectors of the cryptocurrency market.
While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been successful meme coins, Dogetti stands out with its functional ecosystem, fair distribution, and focus on community. Its various utilities, such as a decentralized exchange, NFTs, and a DAO, make it a strong option for investors with a long-term intent.
The rise of Dogetti and other innovative cryptocurrencies in the future shows the continued growth and expansion of the crypto industry.
Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy
Website: https://dogetti.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.