By Matthew Roscoe • 21 February 2023 • 15:12

A Place in the Sun star opens up about death of beloved father. Image: Jean Johansson/Instagram

A HOST of the hit property show ‘A Place in the Sun’ has opened up about the death of her beloved father, who passed away earlier this month.

A Place in the Sun host Jean Johnasson revealed that her father John Anderson passed away earlier this month surrounded by family.

Jean, who previously hosted shows on CBBC and The Disney Channel, shared the tragic news in her latest Sunday Mail column.

She wrote: “My dad died earlier this month. I wasn’t sure whether to write about it but I decided I had to – for two reasons.

“To honour the extraordinary life my dad lived and to express my heartfelt thanks to those who cared for him in his final days.

“Many times I’ve read the phrase ‘They died surrounded by family’ and my dad truly was.

“He was bombarded with love at the end of his life, with my siblings and I taking turns in holding his hand for three days as he slipped away from us.”

John was cared for by nurses at Inverclyde Royal Hospital and Jean, who also took part in Celebrity Masterchef in 2018, paid tribute to those who provided him with the “highest level of care and respect.”

She added: “They comforted us at our most vulnerable and terrifying time. I will never forget their kindness and understanding.

“And then the brilliant carers when he got home who visited him and gave him daily encouragement and helped raise a smile.”

