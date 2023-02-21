Albox is once again celebrating the Almond Blossom Hiking Route

The route will take place on Sunday, February 26, leaving from Albox at 8:30.AM.

Walkers will have the opportunity to see the full bloom of the almond trees of the Sierra de las Estancias. This year, due to weather conditions, the blossoming of the almond trees has not been brought forward and begins at the end of February and throughout the month of March.

The length of the walk will be 11 kilometres with a medium difficulty rating.

This year, only a maximum of 100 registrations will be accepted.

Payment of €3 per person must be made by bank transfer to account number ES 7700 7301 0051 0505 0582 5993 indicating your name, surname and the wording ‘Ruta Albox 2023’.

In addition, to formalise the registration, each person must attach the registration form and a copy of the deposit made in the bank to the following email: [email protected]