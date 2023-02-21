Almeria Companies who attended the agri-food fair in Berlin leave feeling happy

By Anna Ellis • 21 February 2023 • 16:18
Agri-food Promotion Deputy, Maria Luisa Cruz, and Economic Councillor, Francisco Alvarez. Image: Sabores Almeria.
The Deputy for Agri-Food Promotion, Maria Luisa Cruz, explained that “the Almeria businessmen have told us that this edition of Fruit Logistica has been a success.”
“Our agriculture continues to lead the world in this sector. It is a clear reference point for its sustainability and excellence.”
In addition, Cruz recalled that the fruit and vegetable export figures for December 2022 are not yet known but, from January to November last year, Almeria’s agricultural sector has already exceeded the figures for 2021 with more than 3,400 million in turnover. These figures make it the Andalusian leader with more than 50 per cent of exports, and the national leader, with more than 20 per cent at the level of the whole of Spain.
“These figures reveal the importance of our agriculture and ‘Sabores Almeria’ will always be with our farmers to promote their activity because it benefits all 103 villages,” added Cruz.
