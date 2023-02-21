By Anna Ellis • 21 February 2023 • 15:44
Almeria has the highest rate of young farmers and stockbreeders in Spain. Image: KaliAntye / Shutterstock.com.
With the agricultural districts of Campo de Nijar (11.3 per cent) and Campo de Dalias (12.3 per cent) showing the highest rate of generational change.
In this context and in comparison with Andalusia (4.4 per cent) and Spain as a whole (3.9 per cent), Almeria doubles the national rate and almost doubles the Andalusian rate.
ASAJA-Almeria values the data provided by the latest Agrarian Census published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). This document shows, in general, the high average age of the owners of agricultural holdings in Spain.
However, the data show that intensive horticulture in greenhouses is undoubtedly the activity that attracts the most young people.
“Greenhouse agriculture proves once again that it is the driving force behind generational change in Almeria, which is why we have the obligation and commitment to ensure that it continues to be attractive”, confirmed Adoracion Blanque, the President of ASAJA-Almeria.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.