Almeria has the highest rate of young farmers and stockbreeders in Spain

With the agricultural districts of Campo de Nijar (11.3 per cent) and Campo de Dalias (12.3 per cent) showing the highest rate of generational change.

In this context and in comparison with Andalusia (4.4 per cent) and Spain as a whole (3.9 per cent), Almeria doubles the national rate and almost doubles the Andalusian rate.

ASAJA-Almeria values the data provided by the latest Agrarian Census published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). This document shows, in general, the high average age of the owners of agricultural holdings in Spain.

However, the data show that intensive horticulture in greenhouses is undoubtedly the activity that attracts the most young people.

“Greenhouse agriculture proves once again that it is the driving force behind generational change in Almeria, which is why we have the obligation and commitment to ensure that it continues to be attractive”, confirmed Adoracion Blanque, the President of ASAJA-Almeria.