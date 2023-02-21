Asda imposes limits on customers purchasing certain fruits and vegetable after facing shortage

By Imran Khan • 21 February 2023 • 17:05

British supermarket chain Asda imposes a limit on the purchase of items such as tomatoes , peppers, and salad bags to just three per customer

Shortage in the supply of some fruits and vegetables has resulted in limits on purchases, imposed by the British supermarket Asda.

Customers will be only able to buy a maximum of three pieces when they go to purchase tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries, from the supermarket chain.

“Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa”, said a spokesperson from Adsa, as cited by Sky News.

The spokesperson added, “We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for.”

According to the BBC, this is due to supply shortages that have been a result of extreme weather in Spain and north Africa and have affected the harvest, after the areas faced flooding, snowfall, and hail.

The supply of vegetables including tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers has been several affected after unusually cold temperatures in Spain, and supplies from Morocco were reduced after the country suffered floods and storms.

Meanwhile, supplies from farms in the UK and the Netherlands have also reduced after cultivation in greenhouses has been cut back in the winters, due to the rising energy prices.

As per Nigel Jenney, chief executive of the Fresh Produce Consortium, the high cost of fuel and energy, as well as inflated packaging and distribution prices have had a huge impact on producers.

