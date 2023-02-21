By Imran Khan • 21 February 2023 • 14:17
At least six dead and hundreds injured as death toll increases after another earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Photo by BFA Basin Foto Ajansi Shutterstock
The death toll after another earthquake hit Turkey and Syria has increased to six, as officials have said that hundreds have been injured.
Authorities on Tuesday, February 21 said that the epicenter of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake was near the Turkish city of Antakya and tremors were felt in Syria, Egypt as well as Lebanon.
Turkey´s disaster and emergency management authority cited by Reuters said that the earthquake was followed by over 90 aftershocks.
As per the Turkish health ministry, at least 294 people have been reported injured after the most recent earthquake and have been evacuated to health centres.
The earthquake happened at a time when rescue operations have been almost stopped in Turkey after more than 47,000 people were reported dead in both countries.
Authorities have reported that hundreds of thousands of houses have been destroyed after the earthquakes on February 6.
