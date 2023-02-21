Big Eyes Coin Launch Loot Boxes As They Seek To Rival Meme Coin Titans Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 February 2023 • 9:47

Image - Big Eyes

Rarely has a cryptocurrency glowed with as much promise in its embryonic stages as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is doing. Currently, in a successful presale, Big Eyes Coin is now offering users exciting loot boxes as it gains momentum in its efforts to become one of the big names in the meme coin field alongside the traditional giants, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Big Eyes Coin is purring as its presale numbers continue to exceed expectations in their efforts to hit $50m. Having just wrapped up on a 200% bonus promo that expired on the 20th February, they are now launching their loot boxes in another demonstration of their capacity to entice investors with toolboxes.

So let’s have a look at why this could be good for Big Eyes Coin as they continue to make a march in the meme coin field towards Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

What is Big Eyes Coin Offering And Why Is It Good?

Anyone who has played Fifa or Call of Duty might be familiar with the concept of loot boxes. They have sealed mystery boxes containing gifts offered to players found during gameplay, earned as rewards for performances or even purchased.

They’re exciting and suspenseful in many ways as players wait in anticipation of what they’re going to receive. It’s not a guarantee that these randomised boxes will always offer the rewards that players are seeking but the joy of its surprise ultimately resides in the unknown.

They serve as a useful counterweight for players not inclined to purchase items within games. The loot boxes allow them to continue enjoying the game without missing out on too much from not spending.

Leaning into this, Big Eyes Coin has created three exciting loot boxes to be released on the 21st of February as they continue exploring fresh ways of drawing investors into their exciting platform before they go live.

They are offering the Cute Box which costs $100 to open and offers prizes ranging from $100, $120, $300, $800 to $5000 worth of BIG tokens. The Kitty Vault, which can be purchased at $500, includes prizes that are $500, $600, $1.5k, $4k, and $25k. The Super Saiyan Box can be opened at $1000 and offers an astonishing range of prizes that can include a maximum reward of $100k worth of BIG tokens.

The crucial factor here is that users purchasing a loot box will not be losing out on investment. Whatever box they acquire will offer a prize either worth the cost they paid or more, sometimes significantly more.

Loot box highlights the community-centric approach of Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin has cultivated its platform on the basis that the community around it matters. Alongside this, the fledgling cryptocurrency has pursued ways in which those holding BIG coins will feel they have invested safely. This includes integrating BIG token holders into their decision-making process, or even friendly competitions that offer giveaways like PlayStation 5s.

The significance of this should be stressed as cryptocurrency is an industry notorious for how it can negatively change someone’s fortunes overnight. People can invest in a cryptocurrency and feel ripped off. Yet Big Eyes Coin has taken every possible step to ensure that those who invest in its coins are made to feel valued and belong in something in which they all have a collective stake.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the benchmarks for any aspirational new meme coins

Cats or dogs is the ageless question that has now afflicted the meme coin world too. Big Eyes Coin will be looking to sink its cute fangs into the field once it goes live and it is contending with two of the very best cryptocurrencies in the world.

Dogecoin is the biggest meme coin in the industry and is widely recognised, having received endorsements in the past from various high-profile individuals that include Snoop Dogg and Elon Musk. It was introduced as the first meme coin on the market and thus credited for essentially kickstarting an entire ecosystem within the cryptocurrency field as more meme coins emerged.

One of these happened to be Shiba Inu, who was positioned as the new dog prowling the scene in direct competition with Dogecoin. It has enjoyed a hot start to 2023 as its prices have inflated by 77 per cent since the beginning of January. Many are predicting that Shiba Inu’s prices could continue soaring throughout the year, making it one of the exciting cryptocurrencies to invest in this year.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.