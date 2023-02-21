Big Eyes Coin Reaches $29.5 Million Presale as Bulls Aim High for Solana and Filecoin in Daring Price Predictions

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 February 2023 • 8:43

The past week has witnessed some impressive increases in the price of cryptocurrencies. In that period, the market also had a respectable level of stability. Many cryptocurrency analysts have responded by pulling out their calculators and graphs to make wild predictions about the future of some coins that are already showing promise.

Solana (SOL) jumped by 28 per cent to its current trading price of $26.48, Filecoin (FIL) made a more drastic move with a 75 per cent gain, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) remained bullish.

Big Eyes purrs to the moon

Big Eyes Coin has formally surpassed a record-breaking 29 million dollars in cash raised in its presale. If the successful presale keeps up the momentum, BIG stands to surpass all predictions for its performance.

With the end of the use of its promo code, “LAUNCHBIGEYES200,” which gave investors a 200 per cent bonus on every purchase of the coin, the innovative coin has announced another exciting opportunity for its cat crew to win big.

BIG fans will be able to buy loot boxes and enter to win $100,000 worth of BIG tokens in less than 24 hours.

Solana is pushing to hit $30

After breaking through the resistance at $26, analysts believe that Solana could aim for a move towards $30 and above in recent times. The price of Solana began to rise steadily beyond the $22 mark this past week after forming a base. Even more so, the bulls succeeded in pushing the price above the $25.50 resistance. Currently, the price has increased by more than 9 per cent and is comfortably trading above $26.

The price could go towards the $30 level if it surpasses the next significant resistance, which is located close to the $28.00 level. The next significant barrier is located close to the $32 region, above which the price may increase toward the $35 barrier. If there are any further rises, the price might approach the $40 mark.

Can Filecoin rally push higher?

During the weekend, the top decentralized storage platform, Filecoin (FIL), reported a stunning 75 per cent rise.

This signals an end to the previously highly sought cloud storage asset’s half-year price suppression.

The price of Filecoin is $8.40 right now, although the coin has taken some hits in the last 24 hours and lost some of its gains.

When Bitcoin (BTC) surged to $24,500 last week, heavy green candles began to paint over the chart as Friday night approached.

The rally went on the weekend, but on Sunday, it ultimately stopped just short of $10.

This level was last attained in August 2022, which is more than six months ago. Excited investors are asking if the coin could push even further to hit the two digits mark.

Despite the downturn in the last 24 hours, price movement is firmly stuck at the top of the trading channel for FIL, and the sentiment is optimistic.

Reflections

It’s crucial to remember that although predictions are frequently based on observable patterns and historical data, they are still subject to various market conditions that could cause them to be incorrect. Nonetheless, every investor is aware that all investments carry some level of risk. The rewards of an early investment in a successful initiative will always be higher.

More about Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

