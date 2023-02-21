BREAKING: Emergency plan activated in Madrid’s Castilla-La Mancha after toxic pipe leak

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 February 2023 • 14:33

A TOXIC leak on Tuesday, February 21 has forced the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha (Madrid) to activate an emergency plan, which has forced hundreds of people into confinement.

The Junta de Castilla-La Mancha (Madrid) has been forced to activate the PLATECAM (Territorial Emergency Plan) after a gas pipeline was punctured and a toxic leak was reported.

⚠️ ACTIVADO PLAN DE EMERGENCIAS PLATECAM Comunicado de la Dirección General de Protección Ciudadana Junta de Comunidades de Castilla-La Mancha, sobre el incidente en el Polígono de Cabanillas. Se activa Plan de Emergencias PLATECAM ante el escape de gas. pic.twitter.com/sD2m10Ce7R — Ayuntamiento de Cabanillas del Campo (@aytocabanillas) February 21, 2023

Eusebio Robles, Junta’s delegate in Guadalajara, told Cadena SER that the rupture occurred during dismantling work at a company that was no longer in service.

“They were carrying out debris removal work and they punctured the gas line that runs to Madrid and there was a leak,” he said.

Spanish media outlet El Pais noted that, according to the 112 emergency service, all the workers on the industrial estate in the vicinity of the incident had to be confined.

Roads have been closed within a radius of 800 metres of the incident site. Including the A-2, the north-east motorway, which connects Madrid with Barcelona.

Rail traffic has also been stopped, including the C-2 and C-8 commuter train lines, which run from Madrid to Guadalajara capital.

According to reports, there have been no injuries as a result of the incident.

Eusebio Robles added: “We hope that in the next few hours everything will be back to normal.”

Gas Natural technicians are at the scene, along with firefighters from the Azuqueca de Henares (Guadalajara) fire station, the Guardia Civil, local police, ADIF technicians and medical staff.

El Pais reported that everyone on site is waiting for pressure in the pipeline to drop before the supply can be restored to the affected buildings.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.