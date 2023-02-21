BREAKING: Lancashire Police confirm body found in River Wyre was that of Nicola Bulley Close
UPDATE: One dead,14 injured, after major explosion at metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio

By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 2:31

One dead,14 injured, after major explosion at metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio

A Mass Casualty Incident has been declared after a large explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, leaving one dead and at least 14 injured.

 

Monday, February 20 at 9:40pm

At least one person died after the explosion that occurred at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, yesterday, Monday, February 20. This was reported by the RAWSALERTS news outlet, which added that at least 14 people had suffered injuries, presumably burns.

Members of the public residing some miles away from the plant had also reported smelling odd odours, probably as a result of the plumes of smoke that were emitted into the atmosphere by the large blaze.

Monday, February 20 at 9:40pm

Multiple victims are reported to have suffered burns after an explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, this afternoon, Monday, February 20. The incident has been declared a ‘Mass Casualty Incident’.

A large deployment of emergency services is said to be underway to tackle the massive blaze, as reported by @rawsalerts. The cause of the blast is unknown at this time.

One online news site quoted a local television channel as reporting: “Following an unknown incident, crews were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road around 2:30 p.m. where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located”.

___________________________________________________________

