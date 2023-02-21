By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 2:31

One dead,14 injured, after major explosion at metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio

A Mass Casualty Incident has been declared after a large explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, leaving one dead and at least 14 injured.

At least one person died after the explosion that occurred at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, yesterday, Monday, February 20. This was reported by the RAWSALERTS news outlet, which added that at least 14 people had suffered injuries, presumably burns.

Members of the public residing some miles away from the plant had also reported smelling odd odours, probably as a result of the plumes of smoke that were emitted into the atmosphere by the large blaze.

🚨#BREAKING: New footage of the Bedford, Ohio Metal Factory Explodes ⁰

📌#Bedford | #Ohio⁰⁰Brand new footage has just been published as The Metal Fabrication plant in Bedford, Ohio Explodes. At Least 14 people have been injured with one person confirmed pic.twitter.com/jTqelUgf4N… https://t.co/XlXOnftLug — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 21, 2023

Multiple victims are reported to have suffered burns after an explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, this afternoon, Monday, February 20. The incident has been declared a ‘Mass Casualty Incident’.

A large deployment of emergency services is said to be underway to tackle the massive blaze, as reported by @rawsalerts. The cause of the blast is unknown at this time.

One online news site quoted a local television channel as reporting: “Following an unknown incident, crews were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road around 2:30 p.m. where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located”.

🚨#UPDATE: The Metal Fabrication plant is Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant they are producers of ‘high-quality ingots and pellets they work with multiple different Alloys

Firefighters have the fire under control with all people are accounted for with 12 people being severely… https://t.co/rG69SQZsnK pic.twitter.com/R7VzKzTKzM — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 20, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Mass Casualty Incident after a multiple massive explosion has occurred at a metal manufacturing plant⁰⁰📌#Bedford | #Ohio⁰⁰Currently multiple authorities and emergency crews are battling a massive fire at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford Ohio with multiple… https://t.co/62qnuVKmR8 pic.twitter.com/8DhF5JDocD — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 20, 2023

DEVELOPING: ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ reported following explosion at metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio; massive response underway pic.twitter.com/J7DOcqBf9F — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) February 20, 2023

#Bedford #Ohio

Explosion with fire in industrial metal facility:

“Following an unknown incident, crews were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road around 2:30 p.m. where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located.”

Live: https://t.co/7TinzXKiuz pic.twitter.com/rNeCmZBYmM — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) February 20, 2023

