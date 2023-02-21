By Imran Khan • 21 February 2023 • 14:37

BREAKING NEWS: School in UK under lockdown after victim was stabbed in neighbourhood

A school in the UK was placed under lockdown after a man was stabbed in east London, while police searches for the attacker on the run

Authorities in the UK have put a school under lockdown after an incident of a man being stabbed in the neighbourhood of London was reported.

According to GB News, the incident took place near New City College in Hornchurch, East London on Tuesday, February 21 in the morning.

Teachers and students of the school were instructed to remain inside their classrooms, while others were not allowed to enter the premises.

Police have not yet confirmed the age of the victim, but said that he was taken to a hospital.

An urgent plea has also been issued by the authorities to help trace the suspect, who is reported to have run away from the scene of the incident.

Local reports state that following the incident, some school children were taken to the ground during an emergency evacuation.

“We are investigating what happened and the college is currently on lockdown so no students can come in” said a school spokesperson, cited by GB News.

London´s Metropolitan police have also issued a statement that said, “Police were called to Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch at approximately 10.41 am on February 21 to reports of a male who had been stabbed”.

It added, “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the male, was taken to hospital for treatment – his condition awaits”

The police also stated that no arrests have been made in the matter as the “enquiries continue.”

