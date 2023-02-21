By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 18:33

UK nurses strikes paused after RCN and Government agree to 'intensive talks'

The Royal College of Nursing and the Department of Health have agreed to enter into ‘intensive talks’ leading to the cancellation of planned strikes by UK nurses.

After both sides agreed to enter into a process of ‘intensive talks’ this week, the planned strikes by UK nurses in March have been put on hold today Tuesday, February 21. The health workers were scheduled to go on strike between March 1 and 3.

The Government and Royal College of Nursing have agreed to enter a process of intensive talks. The Royal College of Nursing will pause strike action during these talks. Hear more from @patcullen9 at 6.30pm tonight, join here: https://t.co/wWk3mWdsyH pic.twitter.com/uHyyUh8UbO — The RCN (@theRCN) February 21, 2023

“The Government and Royal College of Nursing have agreed to enter a process of intensive talks”, read a joint statement from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the Department of Health.

It continued: “Both sides are committed to finding a fair and reasonable settlement that recognises the vital role that nurses and nursing play in the National Health Service and the wider economic pressures facing the United Kingdom and the Prime Minister’s priority to halve inflation”.

The statement concluded: “The talks will focus on pay, terms and conditions, and productivity-enhancing reforms. The Health Secretary will meet with the Royal College of Nursing on Wednesday to begin talks. The Royal College of Nursing will pause strike action during these talks”.

