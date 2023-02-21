By Imran Khan • 21 February 2023 • 15:24

British holidaymakers airlifted to hospital after a horror bus accident in French Alps.

Officials in France say 16 British nationals including six kids were involved in a head-on crash in the Alps

A major accident in the French Alps has resulted in 16 British nationals getting injured after a minibus smashed head-on into a four-wheeler neath the town of Albertville.

Authorities in France have said that the minibus was carrying 11 British holidaymakers, who were on their way to Geneva airport from the Alps.

The four-wheeler also had five British nationals, including children, who were travelling from the airport to Peisey-Vallandry in the La Plagne and Les Arcs resort areas, when the accident took place, as per the Sun.

Officials stated that the vehicle was being driven by a British person who lived in the area.

After the accident, over 30 firefighters along with two helicopters were rushed to the scene.

French authorities have said that the cause of the accident is yet to be determined, adding that none of the drivers involved were under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

“One of the vehicles clearly left its side of the road but we don’t know which one yet,” said a statement by a spokesperson from the local police.

Emergency services airlifted those who were severely injured, while others were taken by road to the hospitals in Chambéry, Albertville and Grenoble.

The accident happened during one of the busiest days of the year, as a huge number of people visit the region to go snowboard and ski.

Traffic in the area was even made worse as the World Ski Championships in Courchevel and Méribel attracted many spectators and staff.

